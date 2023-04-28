EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The old Hilliard Lyons building, what many consider an iconic local landmark on Main Street, appears to be breaking down and leaving bystanders down below on edge.

The building was turned into a corporate apartment complex years ago and has since housed people living in downtown Evansville. Some residents living there tell us the siding wall of the fire escape is falling apart and large pieces of it have been crashing onto the property.

Photos shared with Eyewitness News show a car severely damaged by what is believed to be part of the falling debris. A few residents tell us the building has been in a state of disrepair for a long time.

People living at the old Hilliard Lyons building have also complained about water leaks that have trickled all the way down and flooded rooms to other issues like security gates not properly working.

Our camera crew checked out the building from the outside and pointed out many uncovered spots on the fire escape are now exposed where siding presumably used to be.

We have reached out to management and the building owners for a comment and are waiting to hear back. There has been no word on if the damaged vehicle is owned by a resident nor if anything is being done to fix the decaying building.