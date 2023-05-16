HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Charges are dismissed against an Evansville man accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed a woman.

Jeremial Leach, 18, was arrested last October after officers say he sold pills that caused at least three overdoses earlier in 2022.

According to EPD, officers believed Leach was using social media app Snapchat to sell fentanyl pills in Evansville. One of the overdose victims allegedly told detectives that she and her daughter bought pills from Leach.

Officers say they found drugs, scales, more than $1,000 in cash and two handguns while conducting a search warrant at Leach’s home. According to police, Leach confessed to selling the pills, but claimed he did not know they contained fentanyl. However, police say Leach also admitted that he knew the pills were causing overdoses.

Since the case was dismissed without prejudice, the prosecutor can still re-file the case at a later date.