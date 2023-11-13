HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville will be the host for journalist and author Casey Parks where officials say she will be discussing her book Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and A Mystery.

Officials state this will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eykamp Hall, Ridge Way University Center.

Officials state Parks covers gender and family issues for the Washington Post, and her articles have appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Oxford American, ESPN, USA Today and The Nation.

Officials also state Parks’ stories have won the Deadline Club Award, Front Page Award, National Headliner Award and multiple Society for Features Journalism awards.