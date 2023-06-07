EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White, the escaped Alabama inmate who was caught in Evansville with jailer Vicky White, now claims he killed a woman while the couple was on the run.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin spoke with White when he made the “confession”, which authorities say they believe is a lie.

“I got a woman and a baby girl buried up in Evansville, Indiana,” White told NewsNation. “There is a dead body up there that ain’t been buried yet.”

During the interview, White reiterated the shocking claim several times and said that he did it while he and Vicky White were hiding at the Motel 41 in Evansville.

An Evansville Police Department detective pointed out that White has made false confessions before and said there were no missing women.

According to NewsNation, White’s attorneys also doubt White killed someone while he was on the run.

NewsNation helped contribute to this report.