EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens.

The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to the store after hearing word of a burglary alarm.

Officers were given permission to search the store, but no one was found inside. The owner told police that cash, lighters and Delta 8 vape pens were missing. Additionally, officers believe the burglar stole several sandwiches from the cooler.

Detectives allegedly found a wig on the floor while searching the business. Further investigation revealed a small opening in one of the walls that was previously a window.

The owner told officers he blocked the window the previous day and it was not like that when he left the store.

EPD estimates the total loss in the burglary was $340. The store owner was given a case number by police.