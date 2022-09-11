EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville.

Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted out of the building.

An officer who was working off-duty at Bally’s at the time talked to Colter Burk. EPD says he was being escorted out by two Indiana Gaming Commission officers and was extremely drunk. Burk allegedly cussed at the officer when asked for his ID.

According to an affidavit, Burk continued to yell and fall back while riding the escalator, sloshing his open beer all over. Burk reportedly kept swearing and yelling that he didn’t want to leave.

Police say Burk stopped and refused to move, getting inches away from the officer’s face. The officer recalled the situation as reported in the affidavit.

“I told him he had 2 seconds to start walking again or he would go to jail,” the officer states in Burk’s affidavit. “He said ‘One Two’ so I went to take him into custody.”

The officer continues by saying, “As soon as my left hand was on his left, he pulled away and up, striking me across the face with his forearm.”

According to the affidavit, this hurt the officer and nearly knocked their glasses off their face. Afterwards, police say they took Burk to the ground.

During the struggle, EPD says Burk bit one of the IGC offices on the finger, drawing blood. An ambulance was called to the scene to treat the wound. Burk was soon after arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces charges of: