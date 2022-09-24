WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property.

Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag with a dog inside it. The dog runs back to the car and walks around it for a while — but the man leaves.

Employees tell us the man showed up again this morning, but still left the dog.

“Seeing that just broke my heart, you know what I mean,” says Thomas Trem, owner of Salvage Candy. “There’s too many organizations in Evansville that, you know, help, you know. There’s no excuse. Nobody in their right mind would abuse an animal like this.”

Employees say they luckily have found a foster home for the dog. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.