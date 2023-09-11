HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City Engineer’s Office announced Monday that the intersection at Vann Avenue and East Walnut Street is now partially open to traffic, with access available via the inside lanes.

Officials say a speed table has recently been installed, and motorists are urged to approach with caution. The outside lanes remain closed as drivers adjust to this new traffic feature. A news release says this speed table — a raised section of roadway — has been introduced to remind motorists that Walnut Street is “a shared space, enhancing safety for both pedestrians and bicyclists.”

City officials say motorists who attempt to navigate the raised section at high speeds risk damaging both their vehicle and the roadway.

A spokesperson for the city of Evansville says, “We appreciate patience and cooperation as we continue to prioritize the safety of all road users.”