EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on Wednesday afternoon’s N. Weinbach incident.

In the statement, CenterPoint says after being notified on Wednesday afternoon about an incident on N. Weinbach Avenue, crews immediately turned off natural gas service to homes and businesses in the area. Officials say investigations are ongoing, but based on information obtained so far, there are no indications of issues related to CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas system.

Officials with the company say several leak surveys in the surrounding areas were completed, with all readings on the outside of the structure reporting back negative, indicating no natural gas leaks were detected. Additionally, pressure readings performed on CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas lines were normal, says a press release.

CenterPoint Energy officials say there was no work being performed by crews at the 1000 block on N. Weinbach Avenue or the surrounding area near the time of the incident. The press release says residents with homes on Weinbach Avenue from Bellaire Avenue to Vogel Road and the east side of Hercules Avenue will remain without natural gas and electric service as the investigation continues.