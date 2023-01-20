EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A CenterPoint-marked vehicle with equipment on the roof driving in the area after dark could be part of the company’s leak survey efforts, according to a spokesperson for the company.

CenterPoint officials say the strange vehicles may be part of its fleet of Picarro Surveyor™ leak survey technology vehicles. Officials say the vehicles use state-of-the-art equipment that is 1,000 times more sensitive than the traditional process to detect and report potential natural gas leaks.

CenterPoint reminds if anyone suspects a gas leak, remember to leave everything as-is, leave the area on foot and call the company from a safe location.