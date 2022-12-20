EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — DAACE, also known as Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy, is once again criticizing the energy company as they say many customer’s bills continue to skyrocket.

The activist group sent CenterPoint an open letter outlining several issues DAACE believes the company needs to address. The letter, which can be read below, was later responded to by a CenterPoint spokesperson.

Eyewitness News reached out to CenterPoint officials about the letter, and they responded with this statement:

“We received the group’s latest letter. As we have explained to their members on numerous occasions, our top priority continues to be providing safe and reliable service to our customers in the most cost-effective manner possible. We remain willing to engage with their representatives in a professional and productive dialogue as has been offered in the past.”

