EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials say a human bone has been dug up in Evansville. We’re told the remains were found around the area of Fourth and Vine Streets downtown.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear tells us this happens all the time when old graves are dug up at construction sites.

Officials say that the bone is believed to belong to someone that was alive during the 1800s. We were not told what part of the body the bone came from.

We have reached out to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility for more information and are waiting to hear back. Crews have been working near the area on recent construction projects.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.