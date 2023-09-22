HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Saturday Night Live’s original cast member, comedian and actor Chevy Chase is coming to the Old National Events Plaza on December 20.

Event organizers say there will be a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The upcoming event will give guests of all ages a chance to see the movie on the big screen for the first time in decades, along with an exclusive live Q&A discussion with Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni following a screening of the film. Event organizers say Chevy and Jayni will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions in person. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include seats and a post show photo-op with Chevy Chase.

A news release says Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. As both a performer and a writer, he earned three Primetime Emmy Awards out of five nominations and two Golden Globe Award nominations. His most notable movies include “Caddyshack,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Fletch” and “Three Amigos.”

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.