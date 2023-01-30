EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at the Old National Events Plaza on June 16, at 8 p.m.

A news release says Chicago was among the first to introduce big band jazz-style horns to rock music. The band has recorded 38 albums with five reaching No. 1. The group has sold over 100 million records, with over 30 Top 40 hits, making them the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Chicago is the highest- charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time.

The news release says their 38th studio album, Born for This Moment, was released in July via BMG on the heels of the previously released single “If This is Goodbye,” now climbing radio charts. Other songs the band is known for include “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.”

According to a news release, this year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with three original band members, Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, and Jimmy Pankow. The news release says the group has toured for more than 53 years without missing a single concert date.

Tickets go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at this website or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and tax.