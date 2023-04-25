HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Chick-fil-A at Cross Pointe has announced the location will be temporarily closed due to a construction project.

Officials say, “Many from our Team at our Cross Pointe location will be bolstering operations at our Eastland Mall location. With the support from Mall Management (Macerich), we have additional parking spaces for curbside and catering. All catering orders will be brought out to cars. Our Eastland Mall location will be open for: Curbside, Carryout, Delivery and Catering/Catering Delivery.”

(Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)

Officials say the location will be closed from May 7 through 23, and operational enhancements will occur in the drive-thru, front counter and dining room spaces.