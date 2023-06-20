HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is behind bars after he allegedly took video of his son walking into a busy road.

According to an affidavit, officers were called because a child was in danger in the road. The affidavit states the mother took the child to see his father, Moses Monroe, 38, at Kennedy Towers on June 19.

When officers spoke with Monroe, he claimed the mother left the child in the street, and he had the video to prove it. However, officials claim the video showed differently.

Officials state the video showed Monroe standing in the parking lot, recording his son walking and telling him to go on and walk back into the road. Monroe allegedly stated he wanted the police to see you walking in the road and the mother was way across the road, a block away. The child did allegedly listen.

The road was later identified as Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, which police say is still busy at 10 p.m.

Officials state the phone was seized as evidence, and Monroe was transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center on neglect of a child charges. Officials also state the mother is also going to get a protective order against Monroe.