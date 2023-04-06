EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a child was hit by a car in Evansville Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitness News spoke with dispatch officials around 4 p.m., and they tell us it happened on the 200 block of West Franklin Street.

According to Evansville Police, this incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Officers describe the suspect vehicle as a red passenger car.

Police say the child was complaining of pain and was taken to the hospital. We’re told their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

This is developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.