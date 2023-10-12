HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Children’s Museum of Evansville celebrated a huge milestone. According to Museum officials, they welcomed their one-millionth visitor.

A grandmother and her two grandchildren were surprised with the honor on Thursday morning. They were visiting from northern Indiana during their fall break, and this was their first time coming to the Children’s Museum.

The Children’s Museum began as a storefront in Washington Square Mall seventeen years ago and grew into its current home in the old library downtown. Museum officials say they plan to keep growing by redesigning current exhibits, building a new mobile museum and creating a rooftop outdoor space.