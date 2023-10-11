HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Evansville on October 12. The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Chipotle says the new location will be at 1310 Hirschland Road, in Evansville. The restaurant will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials say the new location marks the third Chipotle in Evansville, and the second with a Chipotlane.