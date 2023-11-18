EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 6th Christkindlmarkt returned to Germania Maennerchor in Evansville on Saturday.

The proceeds from the vendors’ handmade crafts, holiday gifts, jewelry and German food during this time-honored German tradition benefit the Harold Griese Germania Maennerchor Foundation Scholarship.

30 vendors at the club are making the effort to raise money for juniors and seniors in high school wishing to attend college and major in German.

Germania Foundation Vice President Savannah Wood says it is important to continue hosting Christkindlmarkt because the club likes to support their neighbors in the area.

“I think that Germania Maennerchor is kind of a hidden gem in the community,” Wood said. “They do a lot of stuff to give back to the community to veterans, to local homeless shelters and to other nonprofits. Germania members and non members don’t realize the impact that the club and the foundation make on the community. This year is one great example.”

Wood says the number of interested vendors has grown, and the club is looking forward to its continued growth and the impact it has on students.

The scholarship gifts have grown exponentially, and students have recieved up to $1,500 to attend college.

“We actually had to turn down some vendors and ask them to please register for next year because it’s growing and expanding,” Wood said. “We’re really looking forward to continuing our growth in the community and impact.”

One of the vendors is Germania member Jim Scheu who makes cutting boards and serving trays. He is known as one of the people who initiated the Christkindlmarkt at the club.

“There are a number of fantastic artisans in the Evansville area,” Scheu said. “They come in and buy wood. Sometimes they don’t take it all their scrap. I can’t stand to have good wood going into a burn barrel. So, I started making cutting boards.”