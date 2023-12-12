HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin collecting Christmas trees starting on December 26 and will continue until January 6.

Officials say residential customers can place their trees on the ground next to their trash cart on the day of their scheduled pick up. Officials say this is only for EWSU residential customers who pay for trash and recycling on their monthly utility bills. Residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile homes or outside of the city are not eligible.