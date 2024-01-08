EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – To unionize or not unionize. That’s a big question that has faced and are facing many employees today.

With the news of journalists at the Evansville Courier and Press becoming part of a union, Eyewitness News talked with Teamsters Local 215 President and Business Manager Chuck Whobrey about unions and how they work.

He explained unions have the power to collective bargain for terms and conditions of employment, but there is a process to officially becoming a union.

“You have to legally sign at least 30% of an appropriate bargaining unit, sign authorization cards to get the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an election by secret ballot,” he said. “If you win, your employer is legally obligated to bargain with you for a period of at least one year towards a collective bargaining agreement.”

He says unions have many positives with treatment of employees a big factor.

“Union workers make 15 to 20% more than most nonunion workers,” he explained. “They typically have superior insurance, have pensions, that alone are huge reasons. In addition, it is treatment on the job where most contracts have language that says people can’t be disciplined or discharged except for just cause. All other people that are working in the workplace that don’t have a collective bargaining contract, are employees at will, meaning they can be fired for any reason by their employer and have no recourse. The only exception is if their civil rights are being violated. You can have people that lose their job that have not done anything wrong and have no recourse unless they have a collective bargaining contract.”

Whobrey states while becoming part of a union may depend on a person’s point of view, unionizing may not be necessary if employees are treated well.

“It depends on a person’s point of view,” he said. “I’ve had young people that don’t like because of seniority rights. Sometimes, young people that come into the workplace because people have the right to bid and be awarded shifts. They have the right to bid on jobs. Typically, whenever we’re contacted, by people that are looking to organize, it’s more over those issues than the money. People are upset about treatment in the workplace and want to organize. I always say you can’t organize happy people. You keep your employees happy; they’re not going to unionize. They’re not happy; they’re going to do something about it.”

Whobrey also explained that although pushback from bosses should not happen, it happens all the time.

“It’s illegal to interfere with their rights to organize, but that law is violated all the time,” he said. “They hire union busting attorneys. They will hold captive audience meetings, and they will preach the evils of we don’t want this third party in here to interfere with our relationship. In those areas, there’s almost always pushback.”

Whobrey said since the 80s, membership with their unions have been steady, and people have witnessed the increasing wage gap and the erosion of the middle class.

“You used to have a situation where even if a place was not unionized, they would pay competitive wages because they did not want their employees to unionize,” he explained. “Again, you can’t organize happy people, but as unions have gotten weaker, the employers have not felt the need to treat their employees as well and everyone’s standards of living have gone down. Whether people like or don’t like unions, everyone benefits whenever you are driving wages up.”

According to causeiq.com, there are 852 labor unions in Indiana, employing 5,353 people and earning more than $307 million in revenue each year and having assets of $516 million.