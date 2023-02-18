EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man accused of shooting and wounding another man at a Circle K last week has been released from jail.

Court records show Charles L. Sullivan Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Friday and faces a charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say the victim pushed Sullivan to the ground after witnessing him allegedly assault a woman at the Circle K on Columbia Street.

According to a police report, Sullivan got up, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired it multiple times at the victim as they tried to leave the gas station.

The victim, who had been wounded in the ankle, ran out into Maryland Street after being shot. Officers believe Sullivan then got into his car and fled the scene.

Evansville Police say detectives were able to confirm most of the information the victim told them through surveillance camera footage.

Sullivan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $5,000 bond and has since been released.