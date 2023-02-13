EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a shooting at the Circle K on Columbia Street sent a wounded man to the hospital.

Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived on scene and found the victim on the ground.

The victim told police he and the suspect were in separate cars when they stopped at the Circle K. According to a press release, the victim saw the suspect hitting a woman.

The victim says he got the suspect off the woman and the two got into a fight afterwards. At one point, police believe the suspect fell onto the ground. The victim then got back into the car.

The suspect got up and started shooting at the car, as reported by police. After being shot, the victim allegedly took off running and fell into the middle of Maryland Street.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his ankle. According to EPD, multiple shell casings were found in the Circle K parking lot.