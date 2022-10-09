EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon.

The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10.

Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as part of the Walnut Street Reconstruction Phase 2.

During that day, no traffic will be allowed through the intersection. The EWSU suggests drivers detour using Sycamore, Vann, Lincoln and Weinbach.