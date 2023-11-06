HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced Monday that there will be a slight change for voters at Calvary Temple Assembly of God this election.
“We were informed late Friday afternoon that a car had hit one of the posts at the main entrance making that entrance inaccessible. The alternate entrance will be on the north side of the building. Additional signage will be in place directing voters to the alternate entrance,” Hayden said.
Here is a list of all vote centers open on Election Day:
- Bethel United Church of Christ
- 3029 N. Green River Rd 47715
- Calvary Temple Assembly of God
- 5050 N. First Ave 47710
- Fairlawn United Methodist Church
- 2001 Parker Dr. 47714
- St. Lucas United Church of Christ
- 33 W. Virginia St. 47710
- Memorial Baptist Church
- 605 Canal St. 47713
- Methodist Temple
- 2109 Lincoln Ave. 47714
- Caze Elementary School
- 2013 S. Green River Rd. 47714
- Glenwood Leadership Academy
- 901 Sweetser Ave 47713
- Northeast Park Baptist Church
- 1215 N. Boeke Rd. 47711
- Academy for Innovative Studies (AIS)
- 2319 Stringtown Rd. 47711
- Cedar Hall Elementary School
- 2100 N. Fulton Ave. 47710
- Southern Indiana Career and Technical
- 1901 Lynch Rd. 47711
- St. James West United Methodist
- 3111 Hillcrest Terrace 47712
- Plaza Park Middle School
- 7301 Lincoln Ave. 47715
- Simpson United Methodist Church
- 2201 W. Illinois St 47712
- Washington Square Mall
- 4801 Washington Ave. 47715