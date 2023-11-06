HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced Monday that there will be a slight change for voters at Calvary Temple Assembly of God this election.

“We were informed late Friday afternoon that a car had hit one of the posts at the main entrance making that entrance inaccessible. The alternate entrance will be on the north side of the building. Additional signage will be in place directing voters to the alternate entrance,” Hayden said.

Here is a list of all vote centers open on Election Day: