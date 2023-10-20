HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Another closure will soon be enacted for Evansville.

The University of Evansville has announced in coordination with the city of Evansville that Walnut Street at S. Frederick Street will be closed effective Monday, October 23.

Officials state it will coincide with the work being done as part of the Walnut-Weinbach construction project, and UE community members will no longer be able to go west on Walnut from S. Frederick for the duration of the project.

Officials announce bollards on Walnut between Ridgeway and Carson Center will be removed to allow a turnaround in the median for delivery vehicles to exit through the westbound lane of Walnut, and a stop sign will be placed at the turnaround to control the traffic entering the westbound lane.

Officials also state team buses can use Lot O during this time and questions can be sent to Facilities@evansville.edu.