EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This week marked the start of this year’s ‘Coat-A-Kid’ program. Every year, the Salvation Army leads the effort to provide winter coats to children in need in the Tri-State area.

Organizers tell us there’s always a need for children’s coats with donations in high demand every year.

“I was kind of amazed at some of the prices of children’s coats, 50 to 80 dollars at times,” explains Bryan Schmitt, President of Don’s Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. “And that’s a significant price for a family that might be struggling a bit.”

He continues, telling us, “And that’s where this program really helps step in and fills a need that might be easily overlooked because our winter conditions are hit and miss sometimes.”

We’re told they hope to provide coats for more than 4,000 children this year. Officials with the salvation army expect to collect donations through february.