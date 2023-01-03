EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a burglar took home a pretty penny after stealing coins from an apartment laundromat.
Last year on November 19, EPD officers responded to the apartment complex to investigate the crime. Police say a man entered the laundry room, damaged several laundry machines and stole over $300 worth of coins.
Additionally, officers say a coin machine holding over $100 was ripped from the wall and stolen. A few months later, EPD shared photos of the suspect in hopes that someone may recognize him.
If you recognize the suspect, you’re urged to reach out to the Adult Instigations Unit at (812) 436-4019.
