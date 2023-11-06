EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Tonight, the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation made its collective bargaining agreement with the Evansville Teachers Association public.

At the start of the school year, teacher salaries started at $41,500. According to the agreement, that would increase to $43,000 for the next school year, and then increase to $46,000 for the following year.

EVSC chief communications officer Jason Woebkenberg says being able to reach an agreement with the Teachers Association is a great feeling for everyone involved. “There’s a lot of work that goes into that from both sides.”

Members of the Evansville Teachers Association still have to vote on the agreement. There will be a special meeting next Monday for the EVSC board to ratify the agreement.