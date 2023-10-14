EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The organization known as “Columbus Indiana Huey” from Columbus, Indiana is hosting rides on its UH-1 helicopter at the Evansville Wartime Museum through Sunday.

The restored helicopter was one used for combat and medical evacuation.

Throughout Saturday, Eyewitness News heard about how the aircraft touched the lives of veterans in southern Indiana as veterans and museum guests took their 15-minute bird’s-eye view of Evansville.

Rides leave and return to the museum, and those who went tell Eyewitness News that seeing the aircraft again is a beautiful sight.

Retired Colonel Dave Williams, USA told us he is hoping to reunite with co-workers and colleagues he met while working for Bell Telephone in Evansville this weekend.

Colonel Williams flew the same model helicopter in the 38th Aviation Battalion based in Shelbyville.

“It’s an unbelievable experience to get to fly again when I got to the age I am today,” Williams said. “Especially it’s something I flew during the time I was in the military.”

Just one of veterans on Saturday who visited the museum to see the aircraft was Army Helicopter Mechanic Jon Fulmer.

He says the helicopter helped save lives, and seeing the aircraft hit home.

“I lost some good friends,” Fulmer said. “We were over in Germany, and we used to fly around some guys that would go into Russia. We lost a few of them.”

Continuous rides on the helicopter start again at 11 a.m. on Sunday and continue until 4 p.m.

The adult’s and children’s admission price is $100 and $50, respectfully.

World War II and Korean veterans may ride for free.

No reservations are required.