HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be returning to the Ford Center in Evansville on October 27.

The return is part of his new 2023 Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.

According to a release, Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second highest grossing tour comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Ford Center ticket office, Ticketmaster and Fluffyguy.com