EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Long time community activist Fred Cook has died.

A spokesperson with Memorial Baptist Church confirms Cook died over the weekend. A cause for his death has not been released.

Cook led community programs that included Christmas in the Hood, and he was active in the Goosetown Neighborhood Association, as well as the Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods. He took part in community changes such as the Walnut Street’s makeover, and Dare to Dream’s annual dinner. He also questioned the cost of body cam footage when Evansville Police body cams were up for discussion.

Arrangements are pending.