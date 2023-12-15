HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It Takes A Village says after more than two months of not being at home, a pug named Oliver has finally been reunited with his family, just in time for Christmas.

Officials say Oliver went missing on September 28, and his family searched for him. The family decided to reach out to ITV. Despite setting up traps and cameras, the pug eluded the traps. To combat this issue, the team mobilized, creating a containment area of approximately 150 acres. Oliver’s family and some of their friends brought out four-wheelers.

After 12 days on the run, the pug was eventually captured. ITV says collective efforts of the community paid off as Oliver was reunited with his family.

A spokesperson for ITV posted, “Special thanks go out to ITV volunteer David for leading the charge in Oliver’s rescue. The farmer who graciously allowed access to his land also deserves recognition, along with everyone who brought out four-wheelers and contributed to this incredible effort. Thank you to everyone involved in this amazing rescue mission! Oliver’s story is a shining example of the magic that can happen when a community comes together.”