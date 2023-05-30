HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department and NAACP Evansville Branch has announced “Get the Lead Out,” an opportunity for families with at-risk children to become more informed about lead exposure and its consequences, to be screened for lead and to receive essential information for following up on results.

Officials say acute lead poisoning can result in muscle pain, weakness, difficulty concentrating, abdominal pain, constipation, anemia and seizures. Vanderburgh County Health Department and NAACP Evansville Branch says lead exposure is potentially devastating especially for young children, whose brain development can be critically harmed by the metal.

A news release says there are several risk factors in addition to the age of the home in which a family currently lives. Officials say despite the various symptoms some may show from lead exposure, many children with elevated lead levels may look and act healthy. The news release says identifying those cases and taking corrective steps may prevent long-term health consequences.

This free event will be at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and advanced registration and parental consent is encouraged. Vanderburgh County Health Department staff will be there to answer additional questions people may have about potential lead exposure. On-site testing will be provided for eligible children and results will go to parent or caregiver within minutes. The health department will notify doctors’ offices of test results and coordinate with families on follow-up for any abnormal results.

Families interested in having their child tested at the event should complete the online consent form.