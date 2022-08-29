EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, the Evansville community came together to support the survivors of the deadly Weinbach explosion.

The Weinbach Area Disaster Relief Benefit on N Congress Avenue at STAGEtwo productions.. featured live music, food and a silent auction. A ten dollar donation was suggested at the door.

Organizers say the money raised from the event will provide relief to the families who lost everything on August 10. Three people died in the blast and at least eleven families were displaced.

Saturday, we spoke with some people who also helped raise money to benefit those impacted by the tragedy.