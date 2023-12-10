EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People who remember attending concerts and other events at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum met one more time — for now — for an “open house” on Sunday.

Sunday’s open house is among the last times the public can look inside the coliseum for now because Vanderburgh County is taking over the coliseum’s lease and transforming the space into a “multi-use” facility.

Though it will continue using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to subsidize the project, the county says it is looking for financial help to make the project a reality.

“The total project is a guesstimate between $20 to $25 million,” President of the Vanderburgh County Council Jill Ann Hahn said. “It is essential that the heating, the air conditioning, the electrical and the plumbing be done, because those things have not been done for many, many, many, years. They need to be put up to code.”

The day when the coliseum reopens is still uncertain. What is certain — however — is a commitment to keep the coliseum nostalgic and keep it as authentic to 1916 when the coliseum opened.

“It will still honor the veterans. That will not change,” Councilwoman Hahn said. “In fact, we’re going to have multiple events honoring the veterans and hoping that within the next year or two we actually have a military ball, honoring our current veterans that have served Vanderburgh County and our country.”

For more than 100 years, Evansville residents and visitors enjoyed professional wrestling, live music and even the Shrine Circus at one time.

Navy Veteran Tom Carr even was a member of “The Fenders” who opened for rock band “The Kingsmen” when they rolled into Evansville in 1964.

“One of my fond memories is right here. That was a great night,” Carr said. “I met Norm Sundholm, and I have the ticket in my pocket, and it’s signed by every member of the band. So, yeah, it’s a great memory. I’ll never forget that night.”