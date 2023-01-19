EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Compass Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes.

Officials say the list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business. A news release says the rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams.

Ameriprise Financial says Compass Financial Group was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.