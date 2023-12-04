EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Voting ends tonight for what could be the new Evansville city flag. 21 designs are up for a vote, but only one will be chosen.

Each entry is meant to represent significant aspects of the city. Organizers say the competition has allowed students to learn more about the community and its history.

Leaders with the competition say they hope to have Evansville city officials adopt the flag on March 27, 2024, which marks the city’s 222nd anniversary.

The student-led competition will end at 8:12 p.m. tonight. To view the flag entries and information on how to vote, click here.