HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A confinement officer with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office found himself on the other side of the law after being arrested for domestic violence.

According to an affidavit, Evansville Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Timber Lane Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. The caller stated they could hear a female screaming that she couldn’t breathe and could also hear a child crying.

EPD states Austin Chandler, 25, claimed he and his partner were arguing and it got the better of him.

On the way to the jail, Chandler was asked about the marks on his face, and he claims it was because he was slapped.

“Our Confinement Officers are held to a high standard of personal conduct. The employee in question was immediately placed on unpaid suspension pending a personnel investigation and court disposition,” said Sheriff Noah Robinson in a statement.