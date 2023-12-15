HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man convicted in a double murder in Evansville will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Arthur Lee Jones IV was found guilty of two counts of murder for the killings of Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins in December 2021 and was sentenced to 145 years in prison.

Jones was sentenced to consecutive 65 years on the murder counts plus 15 years for one count of being a habitual offender.

Eyewitness News previously reported their bodies were found in a home in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue after a child told officers his mother was shot.