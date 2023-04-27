EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A convicted murderer returns to Vanderburgh County more than a decade removed from the brutal crime that sent him to prison as a teenager.

Pharoah Newton, now 29-years-old, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday ahead of a post-conviction relief hearing tomorrow. Newton was arrested for stabbing and killing 79-year-old Frances Wolf back in October of 2010.

The 17-year-old Newton was living with his father in Wolf’s basement apartment. He was arrested at his mother’s house in southern Illinois one week later.

Newton was sentenced to 60 years in prison with the possibility of release after 30 years. Court records show Newton first filed for conviction relief in 2019. He is scheduled to be in court Friday.