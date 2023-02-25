EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People were treated to a cooking class and dinner in Evansville Saturday night to benefit local cancer patients.

Cancer Pathways Midwest held the “Barbeque and Bourbon: Cooking for a Cause” event at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

Pit Master Jim Johnson led the cooking classes and Eyewitness News Joe Bird was there to help out. Tonight’s dinner and auction raised money for programs with Cancer Pathways.

“This is an event for us to not only raise awareness for who we are and what we do, but also to raise some money and to be able to provide that mental health support to those who have been impacted by cancer in our community,” says Krista Wilson, Executive Director of Cancer Pathways.

Cancer Pathways Midwest supports anyone impacted by cancer. All services come at no cost.