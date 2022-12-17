EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side.

Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police say the incident happened on the 1300 block of North Third Avenue after receiving a strange 911 call late that morning. According to officers, a man spoke with police and mumbled “they are killing people,” before the line went cold.

Officers say visited the home and that’s when they got into the confrontation. According to police, Cisneros had a knife and refused to put it down, even after being tased. Police say an officer shot Cisneros after he came towards them with the knife.