EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commissioners are appreciative of the Vanderburgh County Council for their support and vote to appropriate the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus Local Recovery Fund Utilization Plan funds.

The approved projects include:

Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science – $201,667.00

Children’s Museum of Evansville – $201,667.00

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra – $201,666.00

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve – $135,000.00

Evansville African American Museum – $100,000.00

The Reitz Home Preservation Society, Inc. – $100,000.00

Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana – $60,000.00

Judicial Hearing Chambers – $1,800,000.00

County Clerk Office Renovation – $1,200,000.00

A news release says these projects include assistance to non-profits that aid affected industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality. Officials say this funding will also allow for upgrades and/or renovation of the Civic Center Complex for the addition of a judicial hearing room and expanded County Clerk office space.