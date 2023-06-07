EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Controversy brewed as the Vanderburgh County Council approved funding to build new pickleball courts at Wesselman Park.

Several came to the meeting to protest the decision, which would also provide funding for other city projects as well — not just pickleball.

The constantly growing sport has stretched its reach across the nation and convinced thousands of council members to build courts inside their cities.

The Facebook page “Save Wesselman Park” has rallied to oppose courts being built at the park. The group even started an online petition in hopes of convincing the council to rethink the request.

“We believe the park belongs to city residents that love it just the way it is,” said Jean Webb, the leader behind the petition. “We are asking our elected officials to protect our Park from the pickle ball facility.”

Only one council member voted “no” for the request during Wednesday’s meeting.