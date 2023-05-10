HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch confirms police are investigating a crash they say involves a bicycle and a vehicle.

Officials say the location is at Michigan and Second.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was indeed a car versus bike accident, and the person on the bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

EPD says there is accident reconstruction at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll keep you updated.