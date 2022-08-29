EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville officials say an accident with injuries left an area in Evansville’s midtown closed Monday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, officials say they found two vehicles that were involved in an accident on Eastbound Columbia at Fares Avenue.

We’re told those involved only had minor injuries and didn’t need to be taken to a hospital. The roadway was closed for less than an hour and opened back up just before 2 p.m.

