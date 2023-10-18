EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Evansville fire crews are responding to a fire at the 600 block of East Illinois Street. Officials say the call for the fire came in at 4:00 p.m.

Fire officials say there were at least four people living in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire. The fire investigator says that the fire started in the bathroom, and it’s believed that a recently set off bug bomb may have been what started it.

Fire officials say both the first and second story suffered heavy fire damage, and our photographer on the scene tells us that crews are still fighting the fire at the back of the home, using both water and foam on the second story.

Our photographer says the crews seem to have the fire under control but are looking for hot spots. Fire officials say the Red Cross is on the scene talking with one of the residents.

This is a developing story.