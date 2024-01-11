HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – First responders rescued a trapped subject on the roof of the historic Pearl Cleaners building on Third Street in downtown Evansville on Thursday evening.

Dispatch says the call for this emergency came at 8:20 p.m. Fire crews on the scene say that a chimney had collapsed on the person and they had to be lowered from the roof using a rope and ladder. Fire crews say more of the chimney collapsed shortly thereafter.

“With technical rescue, you kind of have to be ready for anything,” says EFD District Chief Jay Paul.

The Pearl Cleaners building previously caught fire in May of last year. Crews have put caution tape around the building. Officials are hoping this will serve as a warning to the public about the dangers of exploring abandoned buildings.